Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) investors are sitting on a loss of 8.7% if they invested a year ago

Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But sometimes broader market conditions have more of an impact on prices than the actual business performance. So while the Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) share price is down 11% in the last year, the total return to shareholders (which includes dividends) was -8.7%. That's better than the market which declined 14% over the last year. Longer term investors have fared much better, since the share price is up 3.9% in three years. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 19%. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 9.9% in the same timeframe.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Richmond Mutual Bancorporation share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 23%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's surprising to see the share price fall so much, despite the improved EPS. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:RMBI Earnings and Revenue Growth July 21st 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Richmond Mutual Bancorporation's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We can sympathize with Richmond Mutual Bancorporation about their 8.7% loss for the year ( including dividends), but the silver lining is that the broader market return was worse, at around -14%. Shareholders who have held for three years might be relatively sanguine about the recent weakness, given they have made 4% per year for three years. It's possible that the recent share price decline has more to do with the negative broader market returns than any company specific development. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

