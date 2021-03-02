Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 03, 2021

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RMBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 40% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMBI was $13.55, representing a -7.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.63 and a 51.4% increase over the 52 week low of $8.95.

RMBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RMBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.82.

