Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RMBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RMBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.18, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMBI was $16.18, representing a -3.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.71 and a 30.69% increase over the 52 week low of $12.38.

RMBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rmbi Dividend History page.

