Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 20, 2021

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RMBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.45, the dividend yield is 41.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMBI was $14.45, representing a -0.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.49 and a 58.44% increase over the 52 week low of $9.12.

RMBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). RMBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.82.

