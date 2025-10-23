Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $3.59 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $2.47 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.7% to $11.29 million from $9.43 million last year.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.59 Mln. vs. $2.47 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $11.29 Mln vs. $9.43 Mln last year.

