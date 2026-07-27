Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Fall In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) revealed a profit for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.23 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $2.60 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $12.07 million from $10.76 million last year.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.23 Mln. vs. $2.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $12.07 Mln vs. $10.76 Mln last year.

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