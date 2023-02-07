Richmond Mutual Ban Updates Holdings in Richmond Mutual Ban (RMBI)

Fintel reports that Richmond Mutual Ban has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.08MM shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Inc (RMBI). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.37% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Richmond Mutual Ban. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RMBI is 0.0316%, a decrease of 21.5399%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 2,098K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 611,272 shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604,298 shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBI by 12.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 330,188 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333,035 shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMBI by 0.72% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155,807 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Keeley-Teton Advisors holds 144,880 shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144,528 shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBI by 4.61% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 134,000 shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Richmond Mutual Ban Declares $0.10 Dividend

Richmond Mutual Ban said on November 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $13.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 1.46%, and the highest has been 3.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=123).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Richmond Mutual Ban Background Information

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc., headquartered in Richmond, Indiana, is the holding company for First Bank Richmond, a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial and trust services within its local communities through its eight locations in Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City and Shelbyville, Indiana, its five locations in Sidney, Piqua and Troy, Ohio and its loan production office in Columbus, Ohio.

