Richemont’s caution on China is a wake-up call

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Richemont is injecting a dose of reality into blue-sky expectations for a China rebound. Chairman Johann Rupert on Friday poured cold water on an aggressive recovery in Richemont’s China sales, suggesting any bounce would not be “triple digit” as domestic growth will be lower and people will be fearful of losing their jobs. That’s at odds with rivals like Tiffany owner LVMH and Britain’s Burberry, which indicated they expect a strong recovery of Chinese demand after lockdowns in cities including Shanghai and Beijing are lifted. They may be too optimistic.

Richemont-specific woes added to investors’ disappointment, pushing shares down 13%. The company did not offer a meaningful update on a much-anticipated sale of a majority interest in its online retail business YOOX Net-a-Porter and missed forecasts on operating profit due to higher-than-expected marketing costs. Its operating margin https://www.richemont.com/media/pjdkzdpp/ad-hoc-announcement-pursuant-to-art-53-lr-fy22-annual-results-en-2.pdf for the full year ending in March 2022 jumped to 17.7% against expectations for an improvement to about 20%, analysts said. Without Chinese growth saving the day, other problems appear more acute. (By Lisa Jucca)

