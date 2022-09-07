Richemont’s activist victory has a catch

Reuters Reuters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert has crushed activist Bluebell Capital’s attempt to weaken his grip on the $57 billion Cartier owner. The fund, known for successful campaigns at Danone https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/danone-ceo-exit-gives-france-governance-upgrade/, Hugo Boss and Solvay https://www.solvay.com/en/press-release/solvay-and-bluebell-capital-partners-reach-settlement-and-issue-joint-statement, had proposed ex-Bulgari boss Francesco Trapani as board director to represent A-share investors and counterbalance Rupert’s outsized voting power. Special B shares give the chairman control over 50% of votes despite representing only 9.1% of its capital. Yet just 9.5% of investors holding A shares voted for Trapani, while 40% opposed him.

Richemont’s board and even proxy advisers had recommended rejecting Trapani, seen as too close to bling rival LVMH.

The 50% abstention rate among A shareholders, however, suggests many investors were undecided, making the victory less resounding. That may encourage other activists to have a go. Improving communication might be one way for Richemont to keep shareholders on side, for example reporting full results every quarter. The jeweller’s best defence is, in any case, its performance. The announced sale of loss-making online distributor YNAP is a step in the right direction. Figuring out whether to keep the struggling fashion and accessories division could be another one. (By Lisa Jucca)

