Richemont urges shareholders to reject activist shareholder's candidate

ZURICH, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Richemont CFR.S on Monday urged shareholders to vote against the representative of activist shareholder Bluebell Capital Management for a board seat at its upcoming AGM.

The owner of Cartier jewellery and several Swiss watch brands said it did not believe Francesco Trapani was independent because of his long and close relationship with Richemont's rival luxury group, LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton LVHM.PA.

