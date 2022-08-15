Commodities
Richemont urges shareholders to reject activist shareholder's candidate

John Revill Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Richemont on Monday urged shareholders to vote against the representative of activist shareholder Bluebell Capital Management for a board seat at its upcoming AGM.

The owner of Cartier jewellery and several Swiss watch brands said it did not believe Francesco Trapani was independent because of his long and close relationship with Richemont's rival luxury group, LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton LVHM.PA.

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

