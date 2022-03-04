Richemont suspends commercial activity in Russia

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Cartier maker Richemont CFR.S said on Friday it has stopped its commercial activities in Russia as the war in Ukraine has dragged on for more than a week.

Richemont stopped operations in Ukraine on Feb. 24 and suspended its commercial activities in Russia on March 3.

Richemont added in a statement that it would be initiating "a significant donation" to Doctors Without Borders but did not give details on the amount of money.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

