Richemont suspends commercial activity in Russia

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Cartier maker Richemont CFR.S said on Friday it has stopped its commercial activities in Russia as the war in Ukraine has dragged on for more than a week.

Richemont stopped operations in Ukraine on Feb. 24 and suspended its commercial activities in Russia on March 3.

Richemont added in a statement that it would be initiating "a significant donation" to Doctors Without Borders but did not give details on the amount of money.

