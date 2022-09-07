Commodities
Richemont shareholders reject proposals from activist investor Bluebell

Silke Koltrowitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Luxury goods group Richemont successfully batted away proposals from Bluebell Capital at a heated annual shareholder meeting Wednesday.

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont CFR.Ssuccessfully batted away proposals from Bluebell Capital at a heated annual shareholder meeting Wednesday.

An overwhelming majority of the Cartier maker's shareholders rejected Bluebell's candidate Francesco Trapani, a former executive of rival LVMH LVMH.PA, to represent holders of publicly traded A shares on the group's board and instead opted for current board member Wendy Luhabe.

Luhabe won the backing of 83.97% of shareholders of 'A' shares, while Trapani had 9.5%.

Shareholders also voted against Bluebell's proposals to double the minimum number of board members and have equal numbers of A and B shareholder representatives on the board.

