Richemont shareholders reject proposals from activist investor Bluebell
By Silke Koltrowitz
PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont CFR.Ssuccessfully batted away proposals from Bluebell Capital at a heated annual shareholder meeting Wednesday.
An overwhelming majority of the Cartier maker's shareholders rejected Bluebell's candidate Francesco Trapani, a former executive of rival LVMH LVMH.PA, to represent holders of publicly traded A shares on the group's board and instead opted for current board member Wendy Luhabe.
Luhabe won the backing of 83.97% of shareholders of 'A' shares, while Trapani had 9.5%.
Shareholders also voted against Bluebell's proposals to double the minimum number of board members and have equal numbers of A and B shareholder representatives on the board.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Mimosa Spencer; editing by Edmund Blair and Jason Neely)
