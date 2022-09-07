Commodities
Richemont shareholders reject activist investor's board candidate

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont CFR.S shrugged off pressure from Bluebell Capital as shareholders voted down the activist investor's board candidate at the annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday.

A majority of the Cartier maker's shareholders rejected Bluebell's candidate Francesco Trapani, a former executive of rival LVMH LVMH.PA, to represent holders of publicly traded A shares on the group's board and instead opted for current board member Wendy Luhabe.

