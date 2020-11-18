CFR

Richemont shareholders back share warrant plan

Contributor
Michael Shields Reuters
Published

Owners of Swiss luxury group Richemont have approved plans to issue warrants as part of a shareholder loyalty scheme, the company said on Wednesday, setting out terms for the issue that follows a COVID-19 related cut to the dividend.

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Owners of Swiss luxury group Richemont CFR.S have approved plans to issue warrants as part of a shareholder loyalty scheme, the company said on Wednesday, setting out terms for the issue that follows a COVID-19 related cut to the dividend.

Warrants will be distributed to shareholders on Nov. 27, when the "A" warrants related to A shares will be listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Sixty-seven warrants can be exercised to buy one A share in three years for 67.00 Swiss francs, the volume-weighted average price between Oct. 19 and Nov. 13.

Richemont had proposed the scheme to preserve cash during the COVID-19 pandemic after halving its dividend to 1 Swiss franc per share.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More