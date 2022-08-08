Commodities
Richemont recommends shareholders to vote against Bluebell's board candidate

Richemont has asked shareholders to reject a candidate from Bluebell Capital Partners as a representative of ordinary shareholders and against the person's election to the luxury group's board at its upcoming annual general meeting.

Bluebell is seeking a board seat for Francesco Trapani, the former head of Italian luxury label Bulgari and a Bluebell co-founder at the meeting due to be held on Sept. 7.

The activist fund manager wants Cartier-owner Richemont to concentrate on jewellery and watches saying such a move could double its share price in the medium term.

