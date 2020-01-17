Richemont Q3 Sales Rise - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter total sales grew 6 percent to 4.16 billion euros from 3.92 billion euros a year ago. Sales increased 4 percent at constant exchange.

All regions recorded higher sales, excluding Japan that was impacted by lower tourist spending. Europe recorded sales of 1.26 billion euros, up 10 percent, and Asia Pacific recorded sales of 1.43 billion euros, up 3 percent.

Retail sales in the quarter were 2.21 billion euros, a growth of 8 percent. Online retail sales increased 8 percent. Wholesale sales were 1.19 billion euros, up 2 percent from last year.

Among business area, Jewellery Maisons, namely Buccellati, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, recorded 2.16 billion euros in sales, up 9 percent.

