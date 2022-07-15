Richemont Q1 Sales Climb On Strong Demand - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss luxury goods group Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter sales grew 20 percent to 5.26 billion euros from last year's 4.40 billion euros.

Sales grew 12 percent at constant exchange rates.

All channels and business areas, as well as most regions, generated sales growth, despite an uncertain environment and demanding comparatives following a 129 percent sales rebound in the prior year comparable period.

The company noted that strong performance was driven by higher sales in Europe, Americas, Japan and the Middle East and Africa, which more than offsett lower sales in Asia Pacific.

Sales in Europe grew 42 percent on robust domestic demand and a return in tourist spending, primarily from American and Middle Eastern clients.

In the Americas, sales rose 25 percent driven by strong domestic spending. The US, Richemont's largest single market for the quarter, comprised 22 percent of Group sales.

Japan posted 83 percent growth in sales, supported by strong local demand.

In Asia Pacific, the strict enforcement of a zero covid policy led to double-digit sales declines in mainland China and Macau SAR (China) and to a single-digit sales reduction in Hong Kong SAR (China).

All channels recorded sales growth, with retail posting the strongest relative channel performance. Retail sales rose 18 percent, driven by double-digit increases across all business areas.

Retail now accounted for 58 percent of Group sales compared to 55 percent in the prior year period. Online retail sales increased 5 percent, reflecting muted sales progression at the Group's Online Distributors and strong growth at our Jewellery Maisons and Specialist Watchmakers.

Despite the disruption experienced in China, the Jewellery Maisons generated a 12 percent sales growth. The Specialist Watchmakers' sales increased 10 percent, driven by online and offline retail sales.

The company is scheduled to release interim results on November 11.

