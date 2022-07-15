Richemont posts 12% Q1 sales increase as markets outside Asia grow

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont CFR.S said on Friday higher sales in Europe, the Americas, Japan and the Middle East offset lower sales in the Asia Pacific region during the three months to June, without giving an outlook for the rest of the year.

Sales rose 12% at constant currencies and 20% at actual exchange rates in the first quarter of the group's fiscal year 2022/23, the maker of Cartier watches and jewellery said in a statement.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)

