Richemont nominates car industry executive Schot to board

ZURICH, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Richemont CFR.S on Friday said it has nominated former Audi AUDVF.PK Chief Executive Bram Schot for election to the luxury group's board.

The Dutchman was interim CEO of Audi in 2018 and in 2019 CEO of the Board of Management of Audi AG, which includes Ducati, Lamborghini and Italdesign Giugiaro as well as the Audi brand.

He was also a member of the Management Board of Volkswagen Group VOWG_p.DE and Vice Chair of Porsche Holding Salzburg.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Paul Carrel)

