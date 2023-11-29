Richemont monitoring situation at online luxury retailer Farfetch

ZURICH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Cartier-jewellery owner Richemont CFR.S on Wednesday said it was "carefully monitoring" the situation after Farfetch's FTCH.N founder said he was considering taking the online luxury retailer private.

Richemont, which also owns several Swiss watch brands, said it has no financial obligation to Farfetch and does not envisage lending or investing into the company.

