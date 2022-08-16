Richemont investor Bluebell rejects luxury group's arguments against board candidate

ZURICH, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Richemont CFR.S investor Bluebell Capital Partners on Tuesday rejected claims by the Cartier jewellery maker that its candidate for the luxury company's board would not act independently.

"The reasons indicated by Richemont’s Chairman Mr. Johann Rupert against the designation and appointment of Mr. Trapani are specious and unreasonable," Bluebell said in a statement, adding Trapani had ceased to hold "any executive position, directorship and advisory role" at Richemont rival LVMH LVHM.PA in 2016.

Richemont on Monday urged shareholders to vote against appointing Bluebell co-founder, Francesco Trapani, to the luxury goods firm's board at the annual general meeting on Sept. 7, citing his links to LVMH.

