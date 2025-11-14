Markets

Richemont H1 Net Profit Surges With Higher Revenues

November 14, 2025 — 01:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY, CFRHF), a Swiss luxury goods company, reported Friday significantly higher profit in its first half, mainly reflecting the absence of prior year's hefty loss from discontinued operations. Revenues also were higher than last year.

In the first half, profit attributable to owners of the parent company surged to 1.81 billion euros from last year's 458 million euros. Earnings per share were 3.078 euros, up from 0.779 euro a year ago.

On a continuing operations basis, profit grew to 1.796 billion euros from 1.731 billion euros a year earlier. Earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 3.049 euros from 2.943 euros last year.

Revenue increased 5 percent to 10.619 billion euros from prior year's 10.077 billion euros. Group sales climbed 10 percent at constant rates.

The company noted that all regions recorded double-digits growth in the second quarter at constant rates, led by sustained local demand.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CFRHF
CFRUY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.