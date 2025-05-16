Markets

Richemont FY Profit From Cont. Ops. Declines; Sales Up 4%

May 16, 2025 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Richemont (CFRUY.PK) reported that its profit for the year from continuing operations was 3.8 billion euros, down by 1% from last year. Earnings per A share/10 B shares was 4.671 euros compared to 4.077 euros. Excluding YNAP, earnings per share from continuing operations was 6.388, for the period. Headline EPS was 6.327 euros compared to 6.365 euros, last year. Operating profit was 4.5 billion euros, down by 7% at actual rates, or by 4% at constant exchange rates.

For the year ended 31 March 2025, Group sales increased by 4% at actual and constant exchange rates to 21.4 billion euros, led by high single-digit growth at the Jewellery Maisons over the year.

The Board proposed to pay an ordinary dividend of 3.00 Swiss francs per 1 A share, a 9% increase in the ordinary dividend over the prior year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.