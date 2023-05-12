News & Insights

Richemont fiscal 2023 sales at all-time high on Chinese demand

May 12, 2023 — 02:03 am EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet and Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

May 12 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont CFR.S beat expectations on Friday after strong demand from Chinese consumers for jewellery and watches boosted net profit and sales in the 12 months through March.

The Cartier owner raised its annual dividend to 2.5 Swiss francs ($2.81) per one "A" share and ten "B" shares, respectively, and announced a special dividend of an additional 1 Swiss franc per "A" share and ten "B" shares, respectively.

The world's third-biggest luxury goods maker after LVMH LVMH.PA and Hermes HRMS.PA also said it would buy back up to 10 million "A" shares, representing 1.7% of the capital.

Global luxury firms have benefited from China's reopening, enabling them to refocus on a key market following three years of disruptions and closures due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Sales jumped 19% at actual exchange rates to an all-time high of 19.95 billion euros ($21.96 billion), ahead of a 19.64 billion euro analyst estimate.

Sales in Asia-Pacific, its biggest region by revenue, jumped 25% in the final quarter, reaching 2.3 billion euros.

