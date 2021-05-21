Richemont doubles dividend after net profit jump in full year

ZURICH, May 21 (Reuters) - Cartier maker Richemont CFR.S proposed to double its dividend on Friday after net profit rose by a third in its fiscal year 2020/21, cautioning however that the trading environment would remain volatile for some time.

Net profit at Geneva-based Richemont rose by 38% to 1.289 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in the group's fiscal year to March, ahead of a forecast for 821 million euros in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.8175 euros)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Miller)

