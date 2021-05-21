Richemont doubles dividend after net profit jump in full year
ZURICH, May 21 (Reuters) - Cartier maker Richemont CFR.S proposed to double its dividend on Friday after net profit rose by a third in its fiscal year 2020/21, cautioning however that the trading environment would remain volatile for some time.
Net profit at Geneva-based Richemont rose by 38% to 1.289 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in the group's fiscal year to March, ahead of a forecast for 821 million euros in a Refinitiv poll.
($1 = 0.8175 euros)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Miller)
((silke.koltrowitz@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3638;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryCFR
Other TopicsWorld Markets
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Brazil mills cutting some sugar production, boosting ethanol volumes -Datagro
- Influential Chinese farm consultancy Cofeed suspends operations without explanation
- EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels processor POET in talks to acquire Flint Hills' ethanol assets -companies
- METALS-Copper sinks as inflation fears eclipse South American political risk