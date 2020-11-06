Richemont chairman says company is not for sale, Rupert family to remain shareholder

ZURICH, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Richemont is not for sale and the Rupert family will remain a shareholder, Chairman Johann Rupert told investors on a call on Friday, adding he has recommended that family members not assume executive roles in the company.

"As shareholders obviously they will remain, and I've made it quite clear that it's neither their wish nor my recommendation that any of them will have direct executive roles," Rupert said after the group posted a better-than-expected half-year result and announced a partnership with Alibaba9988.HK and investment in FarfetchFTCH.N.

"The speculation is irritating, the company was never for sale, we don't plan selling it," he said. "As shareholders yes, they will be there."

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

