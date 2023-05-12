News & Insights

Commodities

Richemont 2023 sales shoot up to all-time high

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

May 12, 2023 — 01:38 am EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet and Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

Corrects headline to say "shoot" not "shoots"

May 12 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont CFR.S beat expectations on Friday after strong demand from Chinese consumers for jewellery and watches boosted net profit and sales in the 12 months to March.

Sales jumped 19% at actual exchange rates to an all-time high of 19.95 billion euros ($21.96 billion), ahead of a 19.64 billion euro analyst estimate.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Andrey Sychev in Gdansk, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com; Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.