Richemont 2023 sales shoot up to all-time high

Corrects headline to say "shoot" not "shoots"

May 12 (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont CFR.S beat expectations on Friday after strong demand from Chinese consumers for jewellery and watches boosted net profit and sales in the 12 months to March.

Sales jumped 19% at actual exchange rates to an all-time high of 19.95 billion euros ($21.96 billion), ahead of a 19.64 billion euro analyst estimate.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet and Andrey Sychev in Gdansk, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com; Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.