Richelieu Hardware (RHUHF) Price Target Decreased by 12.78% to 22.80

The average one-year price target for Richelieu Hardware (OTCPK:RHUHF) has been revised to $22.80 / share. This is a decrease of 12.78% from the prior estimate of $26.14 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.21 to a high of $28.01 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.65% from the latest reported closing price of $28.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Richelieu Hardware. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RHUHF is 0.14%, an increase of 7.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 5,949K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 1,754K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSCOX - Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds 747K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 747K shares , representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHUHF by 7.05% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 666K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 626K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHUHF by 2.70% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 651K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RHUHF by 1.73% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 298K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

