Richardson Electronics Shares Tank After Reporting Q2 Loss

(RTTNews) - Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) are sinking more than 16% Thursday morning after turning to loss in the second quarter compared with a profit in the year-ago period, primarily due to drop in sales.

The company reported a loss of $1.8 million or $0.13 per share for the second quarter, compared with profit of $5.5 million or $0.39 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales for the quarter decreased 33 percent year-over-year to $44.1 million.

RELL, currently at $10.38, has traded in the range of $10.25 - $24.97 in the last 1 year.

