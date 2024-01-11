News & Insights

Markets
RELL

Richardson Electronics Shares Tank After Reporting Q2 Loss

January 11, 2024 — 09:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) are sinking more than 16% Thursday morning after turning to loss in the second quarter compared with a profit in the year-ago period, primarily due to drop in sales.

The company reported a loss of $1.8 million or $0.13 per share for the second quarter, compared with profit of $5.5 million or $0.39 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Sales for the quarter decreased 33 percent year-over-year to $44.1 million.

RELL, currently at $10.38, has traded in the range of $10.25 - $24.97 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RELL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.