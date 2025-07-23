Richardson Electronics Reports Q4 FY25 Net Sales Growth and Declares Quarterly Dividend

Richardson Electronics reported Q4 FY25 net sales increased 9.5% YoY, driven by growth in Green Energy Solutions and positive cash flow.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending May 31, 2025, indicating a continued growth trend with a 9.5% year-over-year increase in net sales for Q4, totaling $51.9 million, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of growth. Annual sales rose by 6.3%, driven particularly by a 23.6% increase in its Green Energy Solutions segment. Despite the sale of significant assets from Richardson Healthcare impacting sales, the company achieved positive operating cash flow for the fifth consecutive quarter and maintained a stable backlog of $134.2 million. The gross margin also improved, and the Board declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend. CEO Edward J. Richardson highlighted the company's strategic transition and focus on growth through value-added solutions and a solid financial position, despite dynamic macroeconomic conditions. Overall, the company reported a net income of $1.1 million for Q4 compared to a loss the previous year.

Potential Positives

Q4 FY25 net sales increased by 9.5% year-over-year, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.

Non-GAAP operating income for Q4 FY25 was reported at $0.8 million, recovering from an operating loss in the prior year’s quarter.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share, demonstrating financial stability and return of value to shareholders.

Ended Q4 FY25 with positive operating cash flow for the fifth consecutive quarter, indicating effective cash management and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Non-GAAP operating income and net income were only marginally positive, showing reliance on adjustments from asset sales and not consistent operational profitability.

The company reported a significant drop in sales in its Healthcare segment, declining 67.7% year-over-year, which raises concerns about its competitive position in that market.

Despite reporting an overall increase in sales compared to the previous year, the company experienced a net loss for the fiscal year, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

FAQ

What are Richardson Electronics' Q4 FY25 net sales results?

Richardson Electronics reported Q4 FY25 net sales of $51.9 million, a 9.5% increase year-over-year.

How did Richardson Electronics' Green Energy Solutions perform in FY25?

Green Energy Solutions saw a substantial growth of 23.6% in FY25, contributing significantly to overall sales growth.

What was the operating income for Richardson Electronics in Q4 FY25?

The company reported an operating income of $0.6 million and a non-GAAP operating income of $0.8 million for Q4 FY25.

When will the declared quarterly cash dividend be paid?

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share will be payable on August 27, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 8, 2025.

What financial measures does Richardson Electronics use in this press release?

The press release includes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with a clearer understanding of financial performance.

$RELL insiders have traded $RELL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J BEN (CFO, CAO, Corporate Secretary) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $33,192

$RELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $RELL stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Q4 FY25 net sales increased YoY for the 4th consecutive quarter; non-GAAP operating income* at $0.8 million









FY25 annual net sales grew 6.3% YoY, led by a 23.6% increase in Green Energy Solutions









Ended Q4 FY25 with positive operating cash flow for the 5th consecutive quarter







LAFOX, Ill., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2025. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.





“Fiscal 2025 was a year of strategic transition and execution,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, CEO, and President. “We ended the year with a stronger and more focused platform. Fourth quarter net sales increased 9.5% despite selling the majority of Richardson Healthcare’s assets in January 2025. Gross margin expanded year-over-year and sequentially, and we generated positive operating cash flow for the fifth consecutive quarter. We also ended the year with a stable backlog, giving us confidence as we look at the new fiscal year. Our performance throughout fiscal 2025 is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team.”





“While macroeconomic conditions remain dynamic, our focus remains on driving growth by expanding our value-added engineered solutions, scaling our GES business, and identifying opportunities that expand sales and profitability. With a strong balance sheet, deepening and expanding customer and partner relationships, and a highly capable team, we are well positioned to drive sustainable growth,” concluded Mr. Richardson.









Fourth Quarter Results









Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were $51.9 million, a 9.5% increase from $47.4 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter.





Year-over-year net sales growth was due to higher sales in the Company’s three continuing business segments. Sales for the Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT) increased $5.4 million, or 17.8% from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 as a result of higher demand from the Company’s semiconductor wafer fab customers and distributed products for RF and Microwave applications. GES sales increased $0.7 million, or 14.1%, driven by higher sales of wind turbine battery modules. Canvys sales increased $0.8 million, or 9.1%, reflecting improved market conditions in Europe. The Company sold the majority of its Healthcare assets in January 2025, which reduced fourth quarter sales by $2.4 million compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.





Backlog totaled $134.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $134.1 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025. GES backlog increased, partially offset by lower backlog at Canvys and the impact of the January 2025 Healthcare asset sale. The Company’s sales pipeline remains solid; however, the timing of new orders can vary.





Gross margin for the fourth quarter was 31.6% of net sales compared to 31.1% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. PMT posted an increase in gross margin to 32.5%, compared to 31.1%, as a result of a favorable product mix. GES gross margin increased to 31.6% from 25.5% also due to product mix. Canvys gross margin decreased to 32.1% from 33.5% primarily due to product mix and higher freight costs. Richardson Healthcare’s gross margin declined to -3.4% from 32.5%, as a result of product mix.





Operating expenses were $15.6 million, compared to $14.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation expenses, partially offset by lower R&D expenses.





Loss on disposal of assets of $0.2 million resulted from a closing adjustment from the sale of the majority of Healthcare assets to DirectMed Imaging on January 24, 2025.





Operating income was $0.6 million and non-GAAP operating income* was $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to an operating loss of $0.1 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. Other income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $1.3 million, compared to other expense of less than $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.





Income tax provision was $0.9 million and non-GAAP income tax provision* was $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, versus an income tax benefit of less than $0.1 million and non-GAAP income tax benefit* of $0.4 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter.





Net income was $1.1 million and non-GAAP net income* was $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million and non-GAAP net income* of $0.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.08 and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* were $0.12 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to loss per common share (diluted) of $0.01 and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* of $0.02 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.





EBITDA* for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.9 million. EBITDA* after excluding the additional loss on the sale of the majority of Healthcare assets (Adjusted EBITDA*) was $3.1 million, versus $1.0 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter.





The Company maintained its solid financial position and had cash and cash equivalents of $35.9 million as of May 31, 2025, versus $36.7 million as of March 1, 2025. Cash used during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 primarily related to the payment of dividends. The Company invested $0.8 million during the quarter in capital expenditures primarily related to its manufacturing business, facilities improvements, and IT systems, versus $1.0 million during last year’s fourth quarter.









Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2025









Net sales for fiscal 2025 were $208.9 million, an increase of 6.3%, compared to net sales of $196.5 million during fiscal 2024. Sales increased by $9.1 million, or 7.0% for PMT, $5.5 million, or 23.6% for GES, and $0.7 million or 2.2% for Canvys, partially offset by a decrease of $2.8 million, or 23.1% for Healthcare.





Gross profit increased to $64.8 million during fiscal 2025, compared to $60.0 million during fiscal 2024. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin was 31.0% of net sales during 2025, compared to 30.5% during fiscal 2024 primarily due to product mix.





Operating expenses increased to $62.2 million for fiscal 2025, compared to $59.5 million for fiscal 2024. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation expenses, partially offset by lower R&D expenses.





Loss on disposal of assets of $5.1 million resulted from the sale of the majority of Healthcare assets to DirectMed Imaging on January 24, 2025.





Operating loss was $2.5 million and non-GAAP operating income* was $2.6 million during fiscal 2025, compared to operating income of $0.3 million during fiscal 2024.





Other income for fiscal 2025, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.9 million, compared to other expense of $0.2 million in fiscal 2024.





The income tax benefit was $0.4 million and the non-GAAP income tax provision* was $0.3 million for fiscal 2025 compared to an income tax provision of $0.1 million and a non-GAAP income tax benefit* of $0.3 million during fiscal 2024.





Net loss was $1.1 million and non-GAAP net income* was $3.2 million for fiscal 2025, versus a net income of $0.1 million and a non-GAAP net income* of $0.5 million during fiscal 2024. Net loss per common share (diluted) was $0.08 and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* was $0.22 for fiscal 2025 compared to $0.00 earnings per common share (diluted) and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* of $0.03 for fiscal 2024.





EBITDA* for fiscal 2025 was $2.5 million. EBITDA* after adjusting to exclude the loss on the sale of Healthcare assets (Adjusted EBITDA*) was $7.5 million, versus $4.5 million in the prior fiscal year.





* Please refer to Unaudited Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP items to the comparable GAAP measures.









CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED









The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 27, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of August 8, 2025.









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









In addition to financial measures (“GAAP financial measures”) prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we have included financial measures in this press release that are not defined by or calculated in accordance with GAAP (collectively, “non-GAAP financial measures”). For each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release, we are providing below a reconciliation of differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We also provide an explanation of why the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, and any additional material purposes for which our management or Board of Directors use these non-GAAP financial measures.







Non-GAAP Operating Income:



Non-GAAP operating income is GAAP operating income (loss), adjusted to exclude a one-time loss on the sale of assets of the Company’s Healthcare business. The following table represents the Company’s calculation of non-GAAP Operating Income for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:



















Unaudited ($ in thousands)









Three Months Ended

















Unaudited ($ in thousands)









Twelve Months Ended

























May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024

















May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024

















Operating income (loss) reconciliation



















































Income (loss) from operations









$





631









$





(114





)













$





(2,463





)









$





348













Loss on disposal of healthcare assets and other charges













158













—





















5,074

















—















Non-GAAP operating income (loss)













$









789













$









(114









)

















$









2,611

















$









348





















Non-GAAP Income Before Taxes



: Non-GAAP Income Before Taxes is income before taxes, adjusted to exclude a one-time loss on the sale of assets of the Company’s Healthcare business. The following table represents the Company’s calculation of non-GAAP Income Before Taxes for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:



















Unaudited ($ in thousands)









Three Months Ended

















Unaudited ($ in thousands)









Twelve Months Ended

























May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024

















May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024

















Income (loss) before income taxes reconciliation



















































Income (loss) before income taxes









$





1,964









$





(139





)













$





(1,531





)









$





157













Loss on disposal of healthcare assets and other charges













158













—





















5,074

















—















Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes













$









2,122













$









(139









)

















$









3,543

















$









157





















Non-GAAP Income Tax Benefit or Expense



: Non-GAAP Income Tax Benefit or Expense is income tax (benefit) provision, adjusted to exclude a one-time loss on the sale of assets of the Company’s Healthcare business and to exclude a state tax valuation allowance adjustment. The following table represents the Company’s calculation of non-GAAP Income Tax (Benefit) Expense for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:



















Unaudited ($ in thousands)









Three Months Ended

















(Unaudited ($ in thousands)









Twelve Months Ended





















May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024

















May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024













Income tax provision (benefit) reconciliation















































Income tax provision (benefit)









$





889













$





(20





)













$





(388





)









$





96













Loss on sale of healthcare assets and other charges













41

















—





















1,319

















—













Prior years' R&D credit













—

















462





















—

















462













Valuation allowance adjustment













(617





)













(861





)

















(617





)













(861





)











Non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit)













$









313

















$









(419









)

















$









314

















$









(303









)



















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES













(continued)















Non-GAAP Net Income



: Non-GAAP Net Income is net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude a one-time loss on the sale of assets of the Company’s Healthcare business and to exclude a state tax valuation allowance adjustment. The following table represents the Company’s calculation of non-GAAP Net Income for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:



















Unaudited ($ in thousands)









Three Months Ended

















Unaudited ($ in thousands)









Twelve Months Ended





















May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024

















May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024













Net income (loss) reconciliation















































Net income (loss)









$





1,075









$





(119





)













$





(1,143





)









$





61













Loss on sale of healthcare assets and other charges













117













—





















3,755

















—













Prior years' R&D credit













—













(462





)

















—

















(462





)









Valuation allowance adjustment













617













861





















617

















861















Non-GAAP net income













$









1,809













$









280





















$









3,229

















$









460





















Non-GAAP Earnings Per Common Share (Diluted):



Non-GAAP Earnings Per Common Share (Diluted) is net (loss) income per share (diluted), adjusted to exclude a one-time loss on the sale of assets of the Company’s Healthcare business and to exclude a state tax valuation allowance adjustment. The following table represents the Company’s calculation of non-GAAP Earnings Per Common Share (diluted) for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:



















Unaudited ($ in thousands)









Three Months Ended

















Unaudited ($ in thousands)









Twelve Months Ended

























May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024

















May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024

















Net income (loss) per share (diluted) reconciliation



















































Net income (loss) per share (diluted)









$





0.08









$





(0.01





)













$





(0.08





)









$





—













Loss on sale of healthcare assets and other charges













—













—





















0.26

















—













VA adjustment and prior years' R&D credit













0.04













0.03





















0.04

















0.03















Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)











$





0.12









$





0.02

















$





0.22













$





0.03



















EBITDA:



EBITDA is net (loss) income, plus income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization expense. The following table represents the Company’s calculation of EBITDA for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:



















Unaudited ($ in thousands)









Three Months Ended

















Unaudited ($ in thousands)









Twelve Months Ended





























May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024

















May 31, 2025





















June 1, 2024





















Net income (loss)

















$









1,075

















$









(119









)

























$









(1,143









)

















$









61



















Income tax provision (benefit)













889













(20





)

















(388





)













96













Depreciation & amortization













965













1,089





















4,002

















4,307













EBITDA









$





2,929









$





950

















$





2,471













$





4,464

































































NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES













(continued)











Adjusted EBITDA:



Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined and calculated in accordance with the above), adjusted to exclude a one-time loss on the sale of assets of the Company’s Healthcare business. The following table represents the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:



















Unaudited ($ in thousands)









Three Months Ended

















Unaudited ($ in thousands)









Twelve Months Ended





















May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024

















May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024













Net income (loss)

















$









1,075

















$









(119









)

























$









(1,143









)

















$









61



















Income tax provision (benefit)













889













(20





)

















(388





)













96













Depreciation & amortization













965













1,089





















4,002

















4,307













EBITDA













2,929













950





















2,471

















4,464













Disposal of healthcare assets













158













—





















5,074

















—















Adjusted EBITDA











$





3,087









$





950

















$





7,545













$





4,464

















Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein provide useful information to investors in assessing the Company’s financial performance because items that are not considered by the Company to be indicative of the Company’s ongoing results, such as the one-time loss on the sale of assets of the Company’s Healthcare business, are excluded.





Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating our financial performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods.





The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein, as determined and presented by the Company, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.









CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION









The Company will host a conference call and question-and-answer session on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal-year 2025 results.





Participants may register for the call



here



. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on July 25, 2025, for seven days. Registration instructions are also on our website at



www.rell.com



.





In addition, the webcast link is available



here



.









FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS









This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 5, 2024, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.









Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; tubes for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 55% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our Supplier Code of Conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at



www.rell.com



.









Richardson Electronics’ common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.























Richardson Electronics, Ltd.









Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except per share amounts)





































May 31, 2025

















June 1, 2024

















Assets





































Current assets:



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





35,901













$





24,263













Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $250 and $323, respectively













24,117

















24,845













Inventories, net













102,799

















110,149













Prepaid expenses and other assets













3,509

















2,397















Total current assets

















166,326





















161,654

















Non-current assets:



































Property, plant and equipment, net













17,916

















20,681













Intangible assets, net













345

















1,641













Right of use lease assets













2,276

















2,760













Deferred income taxes













8,744

















5,500













Other non-current assets













228

















209















Total non-current assets

















29,509





















30,791

















Total assets













$









195,835

















$









192,445

















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity





































Current liabilities:



































Accounts payable









$





21,339













$





15,458













Accrued liabilities













14,276

















15,404













Lease liabilities current













1,171

















1,169















Total current liabilities

















36,786





















32,031

















Non-current liabilities:



































Deferred income tax liabilities













81

















90













Lease liabilities non-current













1,105

















1,591













Other non-current liabilities













1,204

















781















Total non-current liabilities

















2,390





















2,462

















Total liabilities

















39,176





















34,493

















Commitments and contingencies





































Stockholders’ Equity



































Common stock, $0.05 par value; 12,362 and 12,254 shares issued





and outstanding on May 31, 2025 and June 1, 2024, respectively













618

















613













Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; 2,049 shares





issued and outstanding on May 31, 2025 and June 1, 2024













102

















102













Additional paid-in-capital













74,445

















72,744













Retained earnings













79,340

















83,729













Accumulated other comprehensive income













2,154

















764















Total stockholders’ equity

















156,659





















157,952

















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity













$









195,835

















$









192,445









































Richardson Electronics, Ltd.









Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)









(in thousands, except per share amounts)





































Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended

























May 31, 2025

















June 1, 2024

















May 31, 2025

















June 1, 2024















Net sales









$





51,889













$





47,374













$





208,909













$





196,460













Cost of sales













35,514

















32,650

















144,109

















136,494















Gross profit

















16,375





















14,724





















64,800





















59,966















Selling, general and administrative expenses













15,566

















14,838

















62,173

















59,548













Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment













20

















—

















16

















70













Loss on disposal of healthcare assets and other charges













158

















—

















5,074

















—















Operating income (loss)

















631





















(114









)

















(2,463









)

















348















Other (income) expense:

























































Interest income













(205





)













(60





)













(392





)













(284





)









Foreign exchange













(1,112





)













89

















(496





)













436













Other, net













(16





)













(4





)













(44





)













39















Total other (income) expense

















(1,333









)

















25





















(932









)

















191















Income (loss) before income taxes













1,964

















(139





)













(1,531





)













157













Income tax provision (benefit)













889

















(20





)













(388





)













96















Net income (loss)

















1,075





















(119









)

















(1,143









)

















61















Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax













3,204

















(236





)













1,390

















149















Comprehensive income (loss)













$









4,279

















$









(355









)













$









247

















$









210









































































Net income (loss) per share:



























































Common stocks - Basic









$





0.08













$





(0.01





)









$





(0.08





)









$





0.00













Class B common stock - Basic













0.07

















(0.01





)













(0.07





)













0.00













Common stock - Diluted













0.08

















(0.01





)













(0.08





)













0.00













Class B common stock - Diluted













0.07

















(0.01





)













(0.07





)













0.00







































































Weighted average number of shares:



























































Common stock - Basic













12,341

















12,233

















12,298

















12,214













Class B common stock - Basic













2,049

















2,050

















2,049

















2,051













Common shares - Diluted













12,515

















12,406

















12,298

















12,464













Class B common stock - Diluted













2,049

















2,050

















2,049

















2,051



















































































Richardson Electronics, Ltd.









Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(in thousands)





































Fiscal Year Ended

























May 31, 2025

















June 1, 2024

















Operating activities:



































Net (loss) income









$





(1,143





)









$





61













Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities:

































Unrealized foreign currency gain













(1,002





)













(304





)









Depreciation and amortization













4,002

















4,307













Inventory provisions













550

















606













Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment













16

















70













Share-based compensation expense













1,545

















1,326













Deferred income taxes













(3,242





)













(1,004





)









Loss on disposal of healthcare assets and other charges













5,074

















—













Change in assets and liabilities:

































Accounts receivable













130

















5,297













Inventories













459

















66













Prepaid expenses and other assets













(433





)













250













Accounts payable













5,525

















(8,124





)









Accrued liabilities













(1,255





)













3,396













Other













326

















577















Net cash provided by operating activities

















10,552





















6,524

















Investing activities:



































Capital expenditures













(2,811





)













(4,041





)









Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment













7

















—













Proceeds from disposal of healthcare assets













6,827

















—















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

















4,023





















(4,041









)













Financing activities:



































Proceeds from issuance of common stock













320

















591













Cash dividends paid on common and Class B common stock













(3,407





)













(3,376





)









Proceeds from revolving credit facility













1,000

















3,744













Repayment of revolving credit facility













(1,000





)













(3,744





)









Other













(159





)













(120





)











Net cash used in financing activities

















(3,246









)

















(2,905









)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents













309

















(296





)











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

















11,638





















(718









)











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













24,263

















24,981















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period













$









35,901

















$









24,263





































Richardson Electronics, Ltd.









Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit









For the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 and 2024









($ in thousands)







































































Net Sales



















































































Three Months Ended

















FY25 vs. FY24





































May 31, 2025

















June 1, 2024

















% Change















PMT





















$





35,937













$





30,498

















17.8





%









GES

























5,360

















4,699

















14.1





%









Canvys

























9,461

















8,674

















9.1





%









Healthcare

























1,131

















3,503

















-67.7





%









Total





















$





51,889













$





47,374

















9.5





%























































































Twelve Months Ended

















FY25 vs. FY24





































May 31, 2025

















June 1, 2024

















% Change















PMT





















$





137,752













$





128,697

















7.0





%









GES

























28,719

















23,233

















23.6





%









Canvys

























33,145

















32,444

















2.2





%









Healthcare

























9,293

















12,086

















-23.1





%









Total





















$





208,909













$





196,460

















6.3





%





































































Gross Profit



































Three Months Ended

























May 31, 2025

















% of Net Sales

















June 1, 2024

















% of Net Sales















PMT









$





11,680

















32.5





%









$





9,486

















31.1





%









GES













1,693

















31.6





%













1,196

















25.5





%









Canvys













3,041

















32.1





%













2,903

















33.5





%









Healthcare













(39





)













-3.4





%













1,139

















32.5





%









Total









$





16,375

















31.6





%









$





14,724

















31.1





%











































































Twelve Months Ended

























May 31, 2025

















% of Net Sales

















June 1, 2024

















% of Net Sales















PMT









$





42,555

















30.9





%









$





38,717

















30.1





%









GES













9,030

















31.4





%













6,607

















28.4





%









Canvys













10,889

















32.9





%













10,973

















33.8





%









Healthcare













2,326

















25.0





%













3,669

















30.4





%









Total









$





64,800

















31.0





%









$





59,966

















30.5





%































Richardson Electronics, Ltd.







Unaudited Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures









For the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 and 2024









($ in thousands, except per share amounts)























NON-GAAP INCOME (LOSS)





















Three Months Ended

















Twelve Months Ended





















May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024

















May 31, 2025













June 1, 2024













Operating income (loss) reconciliation















































Income (loss) from operations









$





631













$





(114





)













$





(2,463





)









$





348













Loss on disposal of healthcare assets and other charges













158

















—





















5,074

















—















Non-GAAP operating income (loss)













$









789

















$









(114









)

















$









2,611

















$









348





























































Income (loss) before income taxes reconciliation















































Income (loss) before income taxes









$





1,964













$





(139





)













$





(1,531





)









$





157













Loss on disposal of healthcare assets and other charges













158

















—





















5,074

















—















Non-GAAP income (loss) before taxes













$









2,122

















$









(139









)

















$









3,543

















$









157





























































Income tax provision (benefit) reconciliation















































Income tax provision (benefit)









$





889













$





(20





)













$





(388





)









$





96













Loss on sale of healthcare assets and other charges













41

















—





















1,319

















—













Prior years' R&D credit













—

















462





















—

















462













Valuation allowance adjustment













(617





)













(861





)

















(617





)













(861





)











Non-GAAP income tax provision (benefit)













$









313

















$









(419









)

















$









314

















$









(303









)

























































Net income (loss) reconciliation















































Net income (loss)









$





1,075













$





(119





)













$





(1,143





)









$





61













Loss on sale of healthcare assets and other charges













117

















—





















3,755

















—













Prior years' R&D credit













—

















(462





)

















—

















(462





)









Valuation allowance adjustment













617

















861





















617

















861















Non-GAAP net income













$









1,809

















$









280





















$









3,229

















$









460





























































Net income (loss) per share (diluted) reconciliation















































Net income (loss) per share (diluted)









$





0.08













$





(0.01





)













$





(0.08





)









$





—













Loss on sale of healthcare assets and other charges













—

















—





















0.26

















—













VA adjustment and prior years' R&D credit













0.04

















0.03





















0.04

















0.03















Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)











$





0.12













$





0.02

















$





0.22













$





0.03







































































EBITDA





















































































































































Net income (loss)

















$









1,075

















$









(119









)

























$









(1,143









)

















$









61



















Income tax provision (benefit)













889













(20





)

















(388





)













96













Depreciation & amortization













965













1,089





















4,002

















4,307













EBITDA













2,929













950





















2,471

















4,464













Disposal of healthcare assets













158













—





















5,074

















—















Adjusted EBITDA











$





3,087









$





950

















$





7,545













$





4,464











































For Details Contact:

















40W267 Keslinger Road













Edward J. Richardson









Robert J. Ben









PO BOX 393











Chairman and CEO





EVP & CFO





LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA









Phone: (630) 208-2320





(630) 208-2203





(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550







