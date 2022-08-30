Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $16.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronic components and communication products company had gained 4.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.28% in that time.

Richardson Electronics will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $62.4 million, up 16.2% from the prior-year quarter.

RELL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $255.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.9% and +13.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Richardson Electronics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Richardson Electronics is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Richardson Electronics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.57, which means Richardson Electronics is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL): Free Stock Analysis Report



