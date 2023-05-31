Richardson Electronics (RELL) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $16.59, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronic components and communication products company had gained 5.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.91% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.05% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Richardson Electronics as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Richardson Electronics to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $61.5 million, down 0.21% from the year-ago period.

RELL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $265.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.14% and +18.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Richardson Electronics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Richardson Electronics is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Richardson Electronics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.1, so we one might conclude that Richardson Electronics is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that RELL has a PEG ratio of 0.57 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Electronics - Parts Distribution stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)

