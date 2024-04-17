Richardson Electronics (RELL) Price Target Increased by 30.00% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for Richardson Electronics (NasdaqGS:RELL) has been revised to 13.26 / share. This is an increase of 30.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.94% from the latest reported closing price of 9.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Richardson Electronics. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELL is 0.11%, an increase of 18.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.22% to 10,003K shares. The put/call ratio of RELL is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 980K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 33.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 67.67% over the last quarter.

DDD Partners holds 686K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 17.80% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 535K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 52.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 132.71% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 464K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing an increase of 55.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 154.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 446K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing a decrease of 23.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 10.05% over the last quarter.

Richardson Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; high value displays, flat panel solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. It serves customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and 'engineered solutions' based on its core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure.

