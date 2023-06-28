Richardson Electronics (RELL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed at $16.52, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electronic components and communication products company had gained 1.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Richardson Electronics as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Richardson Electronics is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $61.5 million, down 0.21% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Richardson Electronics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Richardson Electronics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Richardson Electronics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.23, so we one might conclude that Richardson Electronics is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that RELL has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Parts Distribution stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Parts Distribution industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

