Richardson Electronics Partners with Pakal Technologies to Launch Revolutionary IGTO(t) Power Semiconductors

Richardson Electronics partners with Pakal Technologies to supply advanced silicon power switches, enhancing efficiency in various industries globally.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has entered a global technology partnership with Pakal Technologies, Inc. to provide customers with advanced silicon power semiconductor solutions, specifically Pakal's new 650V and 1200V silicon-based power switches. These switches utilize Pakal's innovative IGTO(t) technology, the first significant advancement in high-voltage silicon power semiconductors since the IGBT 40 years ago, offering up to 30% lower conduction losses and improved thermal performance. This development is poised to impact various applications such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, and industrial power conversion. Both companies view this partnership as a strategic move to bring transformative technology to market, with initial product shipments already underway.

The global technology partner agreement with Pakal Technologies positions Richardson Electronics as a key player in the growing market for advanced silicon power semiconductor solutions.

The introduction of the IGTO(t) power switches, which offer significant efficiency improvements over existing IGBTs, enhances Richardson's product offerings, making them more competitive in sectors like electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Pakal Technologies’ endorsement of Richardson Electronics as the ideal partner underscores the company's strong reputation and capabilities in launching high-performance power products globally.

This collaboration aligns with Richardson Electronics’ strategic focus on innovation and specialized technical expertise, potentially leading to increased market share and customer engagement in emerging markets.

Dependence on a new technology partner, Pakal Technologies, which may introduce risks if the partnership does not meet customer expectations or operational goals.

Potential challenges in integrating Pakal's innovative technologies into Richardson's existing product portfolio and supply chain, which could impact performance and profitability.

Signing a global technology partner agreement signals that Richardson may rely on external innovations rather than developing their own, which could raise concerns about their internal research and development capabilities.

What is the global technology partner agreement about?

Richardson Electronics has partnered with Pakal Technologies to supply advanced silicon-based power switches, enhancing efficiency for customers worldwide.

What is the significance of the IGTO(t) technology?

The IGTO(t) is a groundbreaking high-voltage silicon power semiconductor offering lower conduction losses and improved thermal performance.

What industries will benefit from the IGTO(t)?

The IGTO(t) will be utilized in electric vehicles, renewable energy, welding, solar, robotics, and industrial power conversion applications.

How will Richardson Electronics support Pakal Technologies?

Richardson Electronics will leverage its global reach and experience to market and distribute Pakal's innovative power products efficiently.

Where can I find more information about Richardson Electronics?

For more information, visit Richardson Electronics' website at www.rell.com or contact their customer support team.

Full Release



LAFOX, Ill., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Richardson Electronics, Ltd.



(NASDAQ: RELL) today announced a global technology partner agreement with Pakal Technologies, Inc.



,



a cutting-edge innovator in silicon power semiconductor solutions. Under this agreement, Richardson Electronics will partner with Pakal to supply customers with Pakal’s advanced 650V and 1200V silicon-based power switches—delivering breakthrough efficiency to customers worldwide.





Pakal Technologies has developed the groundbreaking IGTO(t) - Insulated Gate Turn-Off Thyristor structure. This is the first new high-voltage silicon power semiconductor to be released since the IGBT was introduced 40 years ago. The IGTO(t) is a direct drop-in upgrade for modern IGBTs. Pakal Technologies’ IGTO(t) offers up to 30% lower conduction losses compared to modern IGBTs with high frequency switching and improved thermal performance - and cost-effective silicon pricing. The IGTO(t) is a game-changing component for applications in electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, welding, solar, ANPC 3-level topology, robotics, induction heating, industrial power conversion, and many others.





“Richardson Electronics is the ideal technology partner to help bring our transformative technology to market,” said Ben Quiñones, CEO of Pakal Technologies. “Their global reach and experience launching high-performance power products makes them a powerful ally as we drive the future of electrification.”





“We are proud to welcome Pakal Technologies to our portfolio of technology partners,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of



Power & Microwave Technologies



and



Green Energy Solutions



groups. “Their latest product innovation represents a significant advancement and will play a critical role in delivering power conversion solutions that address a pressing need in the market.”





Pakal’s initial commercial shipments are underway for its 650 V and 1200V IGTO(t)



products



in various current and package formats. For more information or to speak with a member of the Richardson Electronics team, please



contact us



today.









About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.









Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at



www.rell.com



.





Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.









About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies









For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at



rellpower.com



|



relltubes.com



|



rellaser.com



.









About Pakal Technologies









Pakal Technologies is a pioneering power semiconductor company redefining silicon switch performance with its proprietary IGTO(t) architecture. Offering ultra-low switching losses, high reliability, and cost advantages, Pakal’s platform supports next-generation electrification in automotive, industrial, renewable energy, and grid applications. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Visit



https://pakal-tech.com/



for more information.











For Details Contact:







Chris Marshall





CTO/VP of Marketing





Power & Microwave Technologies





Phone: (630) 208-2222







chrism@rell.com







40W267 Keslinger Road





LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA





(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550







