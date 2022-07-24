Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) shareholders have earned a 46% CAGR over the last three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) share price has flown 178% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's also good to see the share price up 32% over the last quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Richardson Electronics became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:RELL Earnings Per Share Growth July 24th 2022

We know that Richardson Electronics has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Richardson Electronics' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Richardson Electronics' TSR for the last 3 years was 213%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Richardson Electronics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 104% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 26%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Richardson Electronics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

