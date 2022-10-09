Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.06

The board of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 23rd of November, with investors receiving $0.06 per share. This means the annual payment will be 1.2% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Richardson Electronics' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Based on the last payment, Richardson Electronics was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 15%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Richardson Electronics Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.8% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Richardson Electronics has impressed us by growing EPS at 54% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Richardson Electronics is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Richardson Electronics (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Richardson Electronics not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



