Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.06

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) will pay a dividend of $0.06 on the 24th of August. This means that the annual payment will be 1.5% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Richardson Electronics' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Richardson Electronics' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 11.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:RELL Historic Dividend August 3rd 2022

Richardson Electronics Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.24. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.8% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Richardson Electronics has impressed us by growing EPS at 48% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Richardson Electronics you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.