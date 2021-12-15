Richardson Electronics, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

Richardson Electronics' (NASDAQ:RELL) stock is up by a considerable 29% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Richardson Electronics' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Richardson Electronics is:

4.4% = US$5.4m ÷ US$123m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Richardson Electronics' Earnings Growth And 4.4% ROE

When you first look at it, Richardson Electronics' ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 14%. Despite this, surprisingly, Richardson Electronics saw an exceptional 27% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Richardson Electronics' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 14%.

NasdaqGS:RELL Past Earnings Growth December 15th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Richardson Electronics is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Richardson Electronics Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Richardson Electronics has a significant LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 58%, meaning the company only retains 42% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Additionally, Richardson Electronics has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Richardson Electronics has some positive aspects to its business. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on Richardson Electronics and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

