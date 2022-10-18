Richardson Electronics, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:RELL) 32% Price Boost Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 32% after a shaky period beforehand. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 57%.

Even after such a large jump in price, there still wouldn't be many who think Richardson Electronics' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 12.5x is worth a mention when the median P/E in the United States is similar at about 14x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Richardson Electronics as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Richardson Electronics.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Richardson Electronics would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 290%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 13% during the coming year according to the sole analyst following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 8.4% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we find it concerning that Richardson Electronics is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the negative growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Richardson Electronics' P/E

Its shares have lifted substantially and now Richardson Electronics' P/E is also back up to the market median. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Richardson Electronics' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Richardson Electronics has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

