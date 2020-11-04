Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RELL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that RELL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.43, the dividend yield is 5.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RELL was $4.43, representing a -29.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.32 and a 42.74% increase over the 52 week low of $3.10.

RELL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and KLA Corporation (KLAC). RELL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.25.

