Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RELL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 38th quarter that RELL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.47, the dividend yield is 2.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RELL was $11.47, representing a -10.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.87 and a 173.1% increase over the 52 week low of $4.20.

RELL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX). RELL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rell Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.