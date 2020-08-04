Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Dividends
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RELL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that RELL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.4, the dividend yield is 5.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RELL was $4.4, representing a -30.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.32 and a 41.94% increase over the 52 week low of $3.10.

RELL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as KLA Corporation (KLAC) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL). RELL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.15.

