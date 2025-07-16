Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on July 23

Richardson Electronics will announce Q4 financial results on July 23, 2025, followed by a conference call on July 24.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ending May 31, 2025, on July 23, 2025, after market close. The results will be available on their website and distributed through GlobeNewswire. Following the release, a conference call is scheduled for July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, featuring Chairman and CEO Edward J. Richardson and CFO Robert J. Ben, with a Q&A session included. Participants are encouraged to join the call early, and a replay will be accessible beginning July 25, 2025. Richardson Electronics is a global manufacturer focused on engineered solutions and green energy products, serving a variety of markets including healthcare and military, with more than 55% of its products made in LaFox, Illinois, and other locations.

Potential Positives

Announcement of the upcoming financial results for Q4 2025 demonstrates transparency and keeps stakeholders informed.

Scheduled conference call with the CEO and CFO allows for direct communication and engagement with investors, providing insights into the company's performance.

The company's diverse product offerings and strong manufacturing presence indicate a solid operational foundation and potential for growth across various markets.

Details about the global infrastructure and commitment to quality through strict specifications highlight the company's dedication to delivering value to customers.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial figures or details regarding the fourth quarter results, which may lead to uncertainty or speculation among investors and analysts about the company's performance.

The timing of the results release and conference call could indicate that the company may be experiencing delays or challenges that they are not openly addressing in the communication.

FAQ

When will Richardson Electronics release its financial results?

Richardson Electronics will release its financial results for the fourth quarter on July 23, 2025, after market close.

What time is the conference call on July 24, 2025?

The conference call to discuss the financial results will take place at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on July 24, 2025.

How can I participate in the call?

Participants can register for the call through a link provided on the company’s website.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

A replay of the call will be available starting at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on July 25, 2025, for seven days.

What are the areas served by Richardson Electronics?

Richardson Electronics serves various sectors including alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, and telecommunications, among others.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RELL Insider Trading Activity

$RELL insiders have traded $RELL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J BEN (CFO, CAO, Corporate Secretary) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $33,192

$RELL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $RELL stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LAFOX, Ill., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) plans to release its financial results for its fourth quarter ended May 31, 2025 after the close of business on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The release will be distributed by GlobeNewswire and will be available on the Company’s website at



On Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 results. A question-and-answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.







Participant Instructions







Participants may register for the call



here



. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on July 25, 2025, for seven days. Registration instructions are also on our website at



In addition, the webcast link is available



here



About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.







Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; tubes for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 55% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at



For Details Contact:









Edward J. Richardson







Robert Ben







40W267 Keslinger Road





