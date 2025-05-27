Richardson Electronics Launches TurbineGuard™ Monitoring Relays for Wind and Renewable Energy Markets

Richardson Electronics launched TurbineGuard™ relays for wind energy, enhancing turbine safety and performance with user-friendly features.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. announced the launch of a new line of monitoring relays specifically designed for the wind and renewables markets, aimed at enhancing turbine safety and performance. The initial products introduced are the TurbineGuard™ Temperature Signal Relay and the TurbineGuard™ Voltage Signal Relay, which provide operators with crucial insights into turbine systems amidst aging infrastructure and outdated relays. These devices are compatible with GE turbines and offer features like LCD readouts, programmable set points, and status LEDs to improve functionality and ease of use. The launch underscores Richardson's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions in the renewable energy sector.

Potential Positives

Introduction of a new line of monitoring relays, specifically targeting safety and performance needs in wind and renewable energy markets.

Compatibility of new products with GE turbines ensures reliability and ease of integration for customers.

The launch reflects a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-focused solutions, enhancing the company's market position in renewable energy.

Significant potential for addressing the needs of aging turbine fleets and regulatory compliance with advanced monitoring capabilities.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not detail any significant market demand or competitive landscape for the new TurbineGuard™ products, which may raise concerns about the potential for sales success.

There is no mention of specific performance metrics or customer feedback available for the TurbineGuard™ products, which could lead to skepticism regarding their effectiveness and reliability.

The focus on new product launches in a niche market may divert attention from broader company challenges or existing product lines that are not mentioned in the release.

FAQ

What are the new monitoring relays introduced by Richardson Electronics?

The new monitoring relays include the TurbineGuard™ Temperature Signal Relay and the TurbineGuard™ Voltage Signal Relay for wind and renewables markets.

How do the TurbineGuard™ relays enhance turbine monitoring systems?

The relays provide visibility into turbine systems and support winterization efforts to meet safety regulatory requirements.

Are the TurbineGuard™ products compatible with GE turbines?

Yes, both the TurbineGuard™ Temperature and Voltage Signal Relays are fully compatible with GE turbines for seamless integration.

What key features do the TurbineGuard™ Temperature Signal Relay offer?

Key features include a temperature LCD readout, push button trigger for heaters, and programmable temperature set points.

How long has Richardson Electronics been in the industry?

Richardson Electronics has over 75 years of experience as a global provider of engineered solutions and power products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



LAFOX, Ill., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Richardson Electronics, Ltd.



(NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for renewable energy and other power management applications, announced a new line of monitoring relays for the wind and renewables markets. The first of these to be launched are temperature and voltage monitoring relays to meet safety needs, as well as the performance of the critical turbine monitoring systems. With the aging fleets of turbines and obsolescence of key voltage and temperature relays, the TurbineGuard™ Temperature Signal Relay and the TurbineGuard™ Voltage Signal Relay devices offer owner-operators visibility into their turbine systems and support winterization efforts to meet regulatory requirements. These products are fully compatible with GE* turbines, ensuring seamless integration and reliable performance. Both products have been meticulously designed and enhanced with the end user in mind, focusing on key features and meaningful improvements.







TurbineGuard™ Temperature Signal Relay Key Features:









Temperature LCD Readout



Temperature LCD Readout



No rewiring required, same harnesses and connectors



No rewiring required, same harnesses and connectors



Push button trigger to test heaters



Push button trigger to test heaters



Remote input to test heaters



Remote input to test heaters



Programmable temperature set points



Programmable temperature set points



Status LEDs









TurbineGuard™ Voltage Signal Relay Key Features:









Compatible with both ultracapacitor or lead acid battery technologies



Compatible with both ultracapacitor or lead acid battery technologies



Voltage LCD readout



Voltage LCD readout



Programmable voltage set points



Programmable voltage set points



Status LEDs







Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of



Power & Microwave Technologies



and



Green Energy Solutions



groups stated, “Our goal is to create engineered solutions that not only meet the user expectations but deliver real value in their everyday use. Every feature and improvement of the new TurbineGuard products reflect our commitment to putting the user first.”





Richardson Electronics is pleased to introduce these new products, which are designed, manufactured, tested, and supported by our team in LaFox, IL, as part of our continued commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-focused solutions. This launch represents a significant step forward in meeting the evolving needs of the renewable power generation market. For detailed information, quotes, and delivery timelines, please





contact our team





.





*All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. The use of the trademarks is solely for identification purposes and does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the trademark holders.









About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.









Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.





Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.









About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions









Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner, and authorized distributor, GES's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES focuses on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit us at



https://www.rell.com/greenenergysolutions/



.









About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies









For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at



rellpower.com



|



relltubes.com



|



rellaser.com



.











For Details Contact:







Greg Peloquin





Executive Vice President & GM





Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions





Phone: (630) 659-8900







peloquin@rell.com







40W267 Keslinger Road





LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA





(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550



















