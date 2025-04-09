RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS Earnings Results: $RELL Reports Quarterly Earnings

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS ($RELL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $53,800,000, missing estimates of $55,829,700 by $-2,029,700.
RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS Insider Trading Activity
RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS insiders have traded $RELL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES BENHAM has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $66,630 and 0 sales.
- PAUL J PLANTE purchased 3,823 shares for an estimated $50,960
- ROBERT J BEN (CFO, CAO, Corporate Secretary) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $33,192
- KENNETH HALVERSON purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $26,038
RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC added 140,653 shares (+36.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,973,361
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 119,685 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,679,180
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 71,456 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,002,527
- FOREST HILL CAPITAL, LLC removed 34,072 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $478,030
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 31,353 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $439,882
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 30,169 shares (+3.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $423,271
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 22,217 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $311,704
RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS Government Contracts
We have seen $538,182 of award payments to $RELL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DELIVERY ORDER FOR TRANSMITTING TUBES SPECIFICALLY TO WORK WITH USAGMS RADIO TRANSMITTERS LOCALLY IN MANY C...: $157,500
- MAGNETRON 5960 01 395 1158: $46,250
- 2125405B4200DJ018 MAGNETRON, X-BAND, 5960 01-530-0581: $45,500
- SUBSCRIPTION: $41,467
- WATER COOLED TRIODE: $29,700
