RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS Earnings Results: $RELL Reports Quarterly Earnings

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS ($RELL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $53,800,000, missing estimates of $55,829,700 by $-2,029,700.

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS Insider Trading Activity

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS insiders have traded $RELL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RELL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES BENHAM has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $66,630 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL J PLANTE purchased 3,823 shares for an estimated $50,960

ROBERT J BEN (CFO, CAO, Corporate Secretary) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $33,192

KENNETH HALVERSON purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $26,038

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS Government Contracts

We have seen $538,182 of award payments to $RELL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

