Richard Wallman Is The Independent Director of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) And They Just Picked Up 3.5% More Shares

Those following along with Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Richard Wallman, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$907k on stock at an average price of US$453. While that only increased their holding size by 3.5%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Roper Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Richard Wallman is the biggest insider purchase of Roper Technologies shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$459. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Roper Technologies share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Richard Wallman.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ROP Insider Trading Volume June 13th 2021

Insider Ownership of Roper Technologies

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Roper Technologies insiders own about US$224m worth of shares (which is 0.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Roper Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Roper Technologies insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Roper Technologies (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

