Richard Plepler's Eden Productions To Produce Content For Apple TV+

(RTTNews) - Richard Plepler, former HBO CEO, has signed a five year deal with Apple (AAPL), under which he will produce entertainment content for Apple TV+ streaming service. This will include TV series, feature films and documentaries. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Plepler resigned from HBO as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman in early 2019. He served nearly 28 years for the company, and was responsible for many of the hit series at HBO including, Game of Thrones. Later, Plepler launched his own production company, Eden Productions.

Apple, in November, launched Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app, featuring new, exclusive original shows, movies and documentaries. The Apple TV app is already on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV as well as other streaming platforms and boxes.

Apple TV+, the most broadly available Apple service, is also available on the Apple TV app on all 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs , Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, as well as on the web for audiences in over 100 countries and regions. The Apple TV app will come to LG, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future.

