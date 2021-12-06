Richard Lechleiter Is The Lead Independent Director of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) And They Just Picked Up 13% More Shares

Potential Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) shareholders may wish to note that the Lead Independent Director, Richard Lechleiter, recently bought US$141k worth of stock, paying US$141 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 13%.

Amedisys Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Bruce Perkins, for US$2.1m worth of shares, at about US$183 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$136). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Notably Bruce Perkins was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$401k worth of shares.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.00k shares for US$401k. But insiders sold 13.56k shares worth US$2.7m. In total, Amedisys insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$198. Insider selling doesn't make us excited to buy. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$136), so it probably doesn't tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AMED Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Amedisys insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$83m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Amedisys Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. We don't take much heart from transactions by Amedisys insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Amedisys. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Amedisys you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

