Richard Hendrix Named Chair of Navitas Semiconductor Board as Company Advances Growth Strategy

Richard Hendrix appointed Chair of Navitas' Board as company reinforces growth strategy and governance. Executive Steering Committee formed.

Quiver AI Summary

Navitas Semiconductor has appointed Richard Hendrix as the new chair of its board of directors and formed an executive steering committee to enhance its growth strategy. This decision reflects the board's commitment to aligning its interests with those of shareholders and improving corporate governance. Hendrix, who has extensive experience in capital markets, succeeds CEO Gene Sheridan, who will remain a board member. Daniel Kinzer, previously the chief technology officer and co-founder, has resigned from his executive roles but will continue to provide advisory support. The new committee, chaired by Dr. Ranbir Singh, will focus on optimizing expenses, accelerating the product roadmap, and strengthening market strategies.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Richard Hendrix as Chair of the Board strengthens leadership and governance, reflecting a commitment to aligning the board’s interests with stockholders.

Formation of an Executive Steering Committee to oversee strategic initiatives, including expense management and acceleration of product development, positions the company for enhanced growth and profitability.

Continued support from key personnel, including Dan Kinzer in an advisory role, ensures ongoing innovation in GaN technology, which is critical for the company's market leadership.

Potential Negatives

Daniel Kinzer's resignation from his executive roles and the board may signal internal discord or strategic shifts that could affect stability and investor confidence.



The formation of an executive steering committee suggests a potential need for more oversight and management structure, which could imply previous deficiencies in these areas.



The announcement of expense management and the need for an accelerated path to profitability indicates that the company may be facing financial challenges or pressures to improve its financial performance.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as the new chair of Navitas' board?

Richard Hendrix has been appointed as the chair of Navitas' board effective immediately.

What is the purpose of the new Executive Steering Committee?

The committee will oversee initiatives related to expense management, product roadmap, and go-to-market strategies.

What roles did Daniel Kinzer resign from at Navitas?

Daniel Kinzer resigned from his executive roles as chief technology officer, chief operating officer, and board member.

How does Navitas plan to enhance corporate governance?

Navitas is strengthening corporate governance to align the board's interests with those of its stockholders.

What technologies does Navitas specialize in?

Navitas specializes in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NVTS Insider Trading Activity

$NVTS insiders have traded $NVTS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD J HENDRIX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 165,000 shares for an estimated $666,580 .

. GARY KENT JR WUNDERLICH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $406,014 .

. RANBIR SINGH sold 34,642 shares for an estimated $147,914

BRIAN LONG sold 47,189 shares for an estimated $111,366

TODD GLICKMAN (Sr. V.P., CFO & Treasurer) sold 13,644 shares for an estimated $35,337

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NVTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $NVTS stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NVTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVTS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NVTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NVTS forecast page.

$NVTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVTS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NVTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $4.0 on 11/05/2024

Full Release





Richard Hendrix Appointed Chair of the Board









Executive Steering Committee Formed to Advance Growth Strategy







TORRANCE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, today announced actions by its board of directors to advance the company’s growth strategy. These corporate governance enhancements reflect the board’s ongoing commitment to stockholder engagement and value creation for all Navitas stakeholders.





“We have taken an important step forward by strengthening our corporate governance and further aligning the board’s interests with those of our stockholders,” said Gene Sheridan, Navitas’ chief executive officer and co-founder. “We are confident that we have the right strategy in place to continue delivering disruptive advancements in our target markets. With the updates announced today, our board and leadership team are well positioned to capitalize on Navitas’ multi-billion dollar market opportunities and generate value.”







Board and Leadership Updates







Navitas’ board has appointed Richard Hendrix as its chair, effective immediately. Mr. Hendrix joined Navitas’ board as an independent director in 2021 and is chair of the audit committee and a member of the compensation committee. He has more than 30 years of capital markets leadership and advisory experience. He succeeds Mr. Sheridan, who will remain on the board as a director and continue as Navitas’ chief executive officer.





“I am honored to chair Navitas’ board as we work to advance our strategy and continue to enable a revolution in power electronics. Our board remains committed to maintaining strong corporate governance and creating value for our stockholders,” said Mr. Hendrix.





Daniel Kinzer, Navitas’ chief technology officer, chief operating officer and co-founder, has resigned from his executive roles and as a member of the board. Mr. Kinzer will continue to serve in an advisory role supporting technology and product innovation in the area of GaN technology.





Mr. Hendrix continued, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Dan for his invaluable vision and leadership in building Navitas into the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company. We appreciate his continued contributions as we embark on this next chapter of the company’s growth.”





In connection with Mr. Kinzer’s departure from the board, the board intends to appoint an independent director to stand for election as a Class I director at the 2025 annual stockholders’ meeting, along with Mr. Sheridan and Ranbir Singh. Additional details will be provided in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for the meeting to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).







Formation of Executive Steering Committee







Navitas also announced the formation of an executive steering committee of the board, which will be responsible for a number of initiatives that include oversight and input on:







Expense management and defining an accelerated path to profitability;



Expense management and defining an accelerated path to profitability;



Acceleration of the company’s product and technology roadmap;



Acceleration of the company’s product and technology roadmap;



Enhancement of the company’s go-to-market and partnership strategies; and



Enhancement of the company’s go-to-market and partnership strategies; and



Appointment of operating, sales and technology executives.











The committee will work closely with Mr. Sheridan to ensure the effective execution of these strategic priorities. The committee will be chaired by Dr. Singh and include Mr. Hendrix and David Moxam, chair of the compensation committee and a member of the audit committee, as members.





In connection with the actions announced today, the company has entered into a cooperation agreement with Dr. Singh following constructive engagement. Details of the agreement will be provided in forthcoming SEC filings.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements and information in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of such Act. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “we expect” or “are expected to be,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions and expectations.





The risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from the events or results predicted or implied by our forward-looking statement include those risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC, including those disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent quarterly reports. Navitas may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, but specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.







About Navitas







Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include data centers, EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.











Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GaNSafe, GeneSiC and the Navitas and GeneSiC logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited or affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.









Contact Information







Lori Barker





The Blueshirt Group





ir@navitassemi.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.